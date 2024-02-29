isla announces Ellie Ashton-Melia as Community Director

isla, the event industry’s response to the climate crisis, proudly announces the promotion of Ellie Ashton-Melia to the role of Community Director. In her new position, Ellie will lead the strategy across isla’s Membership and TRACE communities, elevating the overall community experience and ensuring meaningful interactions among its members.

As Community Director, Ellie will oversee a dynamic and growing membership and TRACE team. Since joining isla, her focus has been on establishing community as a central strategic pillar within the organisation. Ellie’s promotion to Community Director and into the Senior Leadership Team reflects her valuable contribution to isla’s growth and development to date. Her appointment is an endorsement of her capabilities and vision, which enhance the overall growth of isla and the industry’s sustainability transition.

Ellie brings a passion for community building to her new role, and her commitment to enhancing the isla community aligns seamlessly with the company’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for its members and clients.

Commenting on her promotion, Ellie is enthusiastic about the journey ahead: “I am excited to lead isla’s communities efforts and contribute to the growth and success of our Membership and TRACE communities, continuing to inspire the UK event industry transformation through its work. Our goal is to create an environment where event professionals will learn, connect, and collaborate, making them more confident to deliver sustainable events and stay on top of the latest developments and regulations.”

isla’s Founder and CEO, Anna Abdelnoor, adds, “Ellie joined isla in its infancy, and since, her strategic vision and commitment to creating a vibrant and engaged community has supported our client base to treble year on year, Ellie is the ideal appointment into the role of Community Director. We are confident that under her leadership, isla’s communities will continue to flourish and support the industry on its path to a green, clean, fair future.”

Ellie’s promotion reflects isla’s dedication to investing in talent and strengthening its position to support the industry on its transformation journey to address the climate crisis. The organisation looks forward to the positive impact Ellie will undoubtedly bring to the community and the organisation as a whole.