Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: Julius Solaris

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Julius Solaris as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Julius Solaris is regarded as the most influential person in the event industry. He founded Boldpush, a management consultancy agency for the event industry.

Julius advises Fortune 500 companies and event industry CEOs. Companies that worked with Julius include IMEX, Swapcard, Hopin, Bizzabo, SAS, InEvent, Eventsair, and many more.

He founded EventMB (exited to Skift in 2019) and Showthemes, exited in 2018. 7 Million people read Julius’ content in 2023, making him become a Top Voice on LinkedIn.

Julius has been named one of the most influential meeting industry individuals by many magazines and media for the past ten years. He has recently been awarded 2023 Trend Setter by Meetings Today magazine.

Julius has conducted some of the most groundbreaking research for the event industry. Over 300,000 event professionals have downloaded Julius’ analysis and reports.

Julius has been a keynote for events in 15 countries and for over 250,000 attendees.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

Since 2001

What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

Getting an EB1 visa in the US for my career achievements.

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

The people. We are very lucky to work in a relationship driven industry.

What was the last event on which you worked?

Client work so can’t disclose but the most recent public one in-person in October for a creator business, 10k people hybrid event.

Who has inspired you in your career?

Corbin Ball

What do events, such as the ETAs, mean to you?

I was there for the very first one. It’s important to recognize progress in tech

Why is it important to recognise the achievements of people and tech companies?

Eventtech needs more awareness. We want to keep the attention we got during the pandemic going.

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

Innovation and product obsession

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without? – don’t say smart phone! 😉

Custom GPTs I use them every day

The Event Technology Awards Program is now open for entries in the US & Canada. Event Tech companies can enter here