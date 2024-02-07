FREEFORM® STRETCH TENTS

20 Years of Stretch Tent Manufacturing Excellence

MAKE SURE IT’S A FREEFORM®

Whether you require event stretch tents, a custom-fit solution, or luxury tent houses for glamping, our innovative range of products will transform your space into a dynamic, functional, and unforgettable environment. As a ISO 9001 accredited company with 20 years stretch tent manufacturing experience, you can rely on our leading expertise for durable, high performance products that will not only enhance your business reputation but yield a much higher return on your investment.

Freeform® Event Stretch Tents: Visual appeal, durability, practicality and safety.

We manufacture to any dimension and will tailor tent fabrication to your specifications.

Our tents comply with all international safety regulations. Engineering tent books are available on request.

We offer a neat, highly functional system for joining tents beautifully.

Our closing system allows for complete enclosure. Sidewalls are available in matching-color fabric, clear PVC and can be branded.

We manufacture stretch tents in a wide range of colours. Our premium stretch fabric features block-out properties for a consistent tone beneath the tent. Translucent and two-tone options are also available, and custom colors are available on special order.

Our range of specialized New Generation shapes offers exciting alternatives to our standard, modular stretch tents. From the stunning MANTA™ perfect for intimate garden events, to the breathtaking OCTABAR™ with its symmetrical design and impressive internal volumes, these shapes create memorable spaces for markets, festivals, trade shows and weddings. For those seeking a tent that steals the show, the F-Series™, available in three sizes at F450m², F600 and the incredible F1000m², offers the ultimate tent for large outdoor corporate events, festivals, and weddings.

We pride ourselves on the support we provide to our customers. Send your team for an advanced rigging training course in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa or alternatively, we can send our rigging specialists to your country for training. We also provide comprehensive manuals and detailed rigging instructions for a variety of set-ups.

Custom Stretch Tents: Fast, effective tailored canopy solutions, made to fit by the experts.

With 20 years of design and custom manufacturing expertise, Freeform® can offer a fast and effective, bespoke solution for your space. Our custom canopy solutions quickly transform outdoor areas into atmospheric and revenue-generating dining zones.

A Freeform® canopy installed in your restaurant, allows you to open your entire space for business, year-round. Canopies are open and airy, providing natural ventilation and shade, as well as full protection from the rain. Junctions between the restaurant building and covered area are neat and watertight for a seamless weatherproof transition between the indoor and outdoor space.

Our stretch canopies offer the most flexible solution for covering awkward spaces and we can custom-manufacture to fit an exact area or design concept.

A resounding benefit is that our custom solution will accommodate existing features like pergolas, trees and stairwells – maximizing the available space.

Cover any shaped area perfectly.

Incorporate existing features like trees and stairways into your covered area.

Enjoy the benefits of a far quicker installation compared with building a permanent feature.

Luxury Tent Houses: Creating luxury glamping guest experiences.

For those seeking to create captivating spaces for remote guest experiences and glamping retreats, the Freeform® Luxury Tent House is the perfect choice. These luxury accommodations are designed around eco-sensitive principles, adaptability, and quick installation. They are ideal for safari lodges, private retreats, parks, resorts, and even seasonal pop-up restaurants, bars, and retail spaces.

