Strata Launches Bespoke Rewards and Recognition Platform, Sherbet

Major new proprietary technology product developed in-house by Strata



Sherbet set to disrupt traditional rewards and recognition market



Strata continues growth through innovation and product development

Strata, the award-winning brand experience agency, has designed and developed a bespoke rewards and recognition platform. Called Sherbet, the proprietary technology product has been developed by Strata’s in-house team of experts who have a deep understanding of product innovation and the agency and incentive markets.

Sherbet will strengthen Strata’s portfolio of reward, recognition and retention programmes, expanding the agency’s ability to deliver clients more value-added benefits.

The platform is the culmination of almost two years of work led by Mike Parrott, a veteran of incentive and rewards programmes and Head of Performance Improvement & Incentives at Strata.

He said: “What’s different about Sherbet is that it has been built from scratch, starting with a clean sheet of paper. We were able to rethink what a rewards and recognition platform should be and that has resulted in some unbelievably exciting results. The technology combines a perfect blend of calculation algorithms and AI to truly influence the behaviours for success at a uniquely individual user level. It’s perfectly structured to enable businesses to self-service their campaigns with speed and ease, ensuring cost of delivery can be at its lowest, whilst impact on company performance is at its highest. The potential of our platform is incredible and will disrupt the traditional rewards and recognition market.”

Strata has invested considerable time and resources into Sherbet, therefore, a dedicated team will harness the platform’s capabilities and operate as a separate division within the growing Strata Group.

Sherbet will strengthen Strata’s position within the market as a single touchpoint agency that can deliver a full service offering to clients.

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata, said: “Developing and launching a whole new service offering and division isn’t easy but it’s hugely exciting for the business.

“Sherbet’s development is perfectly timed and sits within our ambitious plans and company vision. We want to continue striving for our clients, developing ideas and products that help them achieve their goals. We want our clients to see us as the leader in our field, driving maximum value and ROI from their budgets.”

Hambley continued: “In today’s competitive marketplace, recognition and retention is harder than ever but that’s where Sherbet can help and why it’s been developed.

“We saw a need for a full end-to-end performance improvement product that was both user-friendly and affordable, so we took the opportunity to talk with clients and build a solution that meets the needs of our customers.

“Furthermore, Strata continues to grow through innovation as well as acquisition and that puts us in an advantageous position.

“Innovation is vital if we are to continue to keep our place at the top table and meet the opportunity of growth in live events that is forecast over the next five years,” Hambley continued.

