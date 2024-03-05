Raccoon Media Group unveils inaugural Allergy & Free From Business Event in conjunction with Allergy & Free From Show

Raccoon Media Group has announced the latest addition to its rapidly expanding portfolio with the launch of its first B2B conference – the Allergy & Free From Business Event, scheduled to debut alongside the highly anticipated Allergy & Free From Show at Olympia, London, in June 2024.

Set to take place on Friday 21st June 2024, the Allergy & Free From Business Event is a pioneering one-day event designed to unite industry leaders, influencers and innovators within the allergy and free-from sector. The conference will precede the Allergy & Free From Show (22nd – 23rd June) providing a dedicated platform for brands and manufacturers to connect with healthcare professionals, wholesalers, distributors, influencers and specifiers. The Business Event will close with the annual Free From Food Awards, which will co-locate with the event on the Friday evening, rounding off a full day of insight, celebration and networking.

The Allergy & Free From Business Event aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the allergy and free-from market. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, a first-class speaker panel and networking opportunities that will contribute to the growth and development of this rapidly expanding industry. Speakers at the event include Audry Head, Head of Food & Beverage at Virgin Atlantic, Dr Paul Turner Clinical Scientist and Hon. Consultant at Imperial College London and Dr Adam Fox, Professor of Paediatric Allergy at Guys & St, Thomas’ Hospital.

Mike Seaman, CEO at Raccoon Media Group commented: “We are thrilled to introduce the Allergy & Free From Business Event as part of our commitment to providing valuable platforms for industry players to engage, share insights and build meaningful connections. This B2B event is a testament to our dedication to facilitating growth and innovation within the allergy and free-from sector and to our overarching aim as a business to support and grow the industries we work in.”

Key highlights of the Allergy & Free From Business Event include:

In-depth industry discussions : Engage in thought-provoking discussions led by experts, addressing current trends, challenges and opportunities in the allergy and free-from market

: Engage in thought-provoking discussions led by experts, addressing current trends, challenges and opportunities in the allergy and free-from market Networking opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders and potential collaborators during dedicated networking sessions, fostering meaningful relationships within the sector

Connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders and potential collaborators during dedicated networking sessions, fostering meaningful relationships within the sector Sampling and Product Demonstrations : Explore the latest innovations and products from leading allergy and free-from brands and manufacturers. Buyers, bloggers and healthcare professionals can experience the latest products coming to market

: Explore the latest innovations and products from leading allergy and free-from brands and manufacturers. Buyers, bloggers and healthcare professionals can experience the latest products coming to market Market insights: Gain valuable insights into consumer trends, market dynamics and regulatory updates impacting the allergy and free-from industry.

As part of Raccoon Media Group’s strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond, the Allergy & Free From Business Event marks the first in a series of B2B launches planned for the year. The organisation is committed to creating dynamic and impactful events that contribute to the success and advancement of the industries it serves.