AEV appoints Kate Bell as marketing & admin assistant

Adam Parry
The Association of Event Venues (AEV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Bell to the position of marketing & admin assistant.

Bell will be supporting the AEV team, particularly Alden Arnold, head of commercial & projects, in communicating working group insights and best practice, member engagement and delivery of AEV events.

Arnold commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate to the team. We have seen growth in member demand and Kate will play a vital role in supporting the day to day running of the association allowing us to focus on increasing the benefits we offer our members.”

Bell said: “I am looking forward to starting my new role at AEV and working with the rest of the team

to support our members across upcoming projects.”

