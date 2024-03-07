Purity expands to the US, appoints industry veteran Kathi O’Neil as Managing Director and wins first campaign with Tru Earth

Purity, the award-winning experiential marketing agency known for its strategic experiential campaigns, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the US market. This exciting venture is bolstered by the appointment of Kathi O’Neil as Managing Director, US.

O’Neil brings a wealth of experience to the team, boasting over 25 years of leading her own agency and working with prominent brands in the US on successful experiential campaigns. Her expertise in the market and proven track record makes her an invaluable asset to launch Purity’s US division.

“We are delighted to welcome Kathi into the Purity team,” said Mark Dunn, CEO at Purity. “Her deep understanding of the US market and passion for creating impactful experiences perfectly align with our vision. We are conﬁdent that under her leadership, we will build a strong presence in the US and continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Purity’s arrival in the US coincides with its ﬁrst campaign win in the region. The agency has partnered with Tru Earth, a Canadian company known for its eco-friendly laundry strips, on a campaign celebrating Earth Day.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tru Earth on this important campaign,” O’Neil said. “Their dedication to environmental responsibility resonates deeply with our team, and we are excited to help them connect with consumers on an emotional level around Earth Day and beyond.”This US expansion marks a signiﬁcant step forward for Purity, signalling its commitment to providing its clients with a truly global reach and its continued dedication to crafting meaningful brand experiences that forge lasting connections.