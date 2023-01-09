The Belfry Hotel & Resort

Awarded miaList Venue of the Year 2022 and England’s Leading Conference & Meeting Hotel, The Belfry is one of the finest UK’s meeting, conference and event venue. The Midlands is a thriving business region, and finding the right venue is crucial if you want to make your event memorable. We have a range of meeting and conference rooms to suit every type and size of event and a venue events team that support every aspect of your event with a real focus on detail.

Our choice of function rooms and spaces offer various layout options and refreshments with all the AV equipment you need to present in style. We can accommodate events of various sizes, with our largest room holding 400+ guests and our estate offers plenty of outdoor space for team building activities. Our food choices ensure we cater to the lifestyle changes of our clients and delegates, driven from personal preference and corporate responsibility.

Situated in the heart of the country in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, The Belfry is also home to 300+ luxurious bedrooms and suites, several restaurants and bars, a leisure club and The Belfry Spa. Our three golf courses, including The Brabazon, are recognised as world-class and host to this years British Masters as well four time host to The Ryder Cup, more than any other venue in the world.

Contact Details:

01675 238600

enquiries@thebelfry.com

https://www.thebelfry.com/