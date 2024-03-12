Playmaker Experiential acquired by OBE Worldwide

OBE’s acquisition of Playmaker will accelerate Playmaker’s growth and expand the agency’s client offering

London-based experiential marketing agency secures significant financial investment within first year of trading

Playmaker works with leading global brands including J.P. Morgan, Nike and NFL

Sports and entertainment marketing agency Playmaker Experiential has been acquired by global experience-led agency OBE Worldwide.

London-based Playmaker Experiential, founded in 2023, continues its meteoric ascent with investment from OBE Worldwide, in a move that underpins the US-based agency’s commitment to global expansion and strategic growth.

Playmaker, led by Managing Partners Ian Hayne and James Hogben, is fast becoming a leading experiential agency famous for the creation and execution of in person experiences for a portfolio of global clients including J.P. Morgan, Nike and NFL, as well as domestic organisations including The Swimathon Foundation and sustainable tech start up Carbon Char Store.

In the recently finalized acquisition, OBE Worldwide has secured a majority stake in Playmaker Experiential. This strategic play will strengthen Playmaker’s value proposition whilst expanding OBE’s international reach. The move will allow both agencies to continue collaborating on pre-existing client synergies and ensure a seamless transition for clients and employees alike.

James Hogben, Managing Partner of Playmaker Experiential said: “We have long admired the work of OBE and enjoyed many successful client collaborations together, so we are thrilled to now be an official part of the OBE family. This partnership will enable us to leverage our collective strengths and more effectively deliver unparalleled experiential value for clients around the world.”

Amongst their portfolio of pre-existing clients, Playmaker is currently appointed as OBE’s UK partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.

Frank Nakano, Managing Director, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. said: “OBE has been a J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge partner since 2016, helping us take it into its 48th year in 2024. The recent acquisition of their London-based partner agency (Playmaker Experiential) further solidifies their commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences globally. We look forward to leveraging this expanded network to continue inspiring participants across continents, promoting wellness and camaraderie on an even larger scale.”

The two agencies have a shared commitment to creativity, excellence, and client satisfaction. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco bay area, and now London, OBE Worldwide cements its position as a leader in the experiential marketing industry on a global scale.

Deb Lemon, CEO of OBE, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Playmaker Experiential into the OBE family. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise, resources, and creativity to deliver even greater value to our clients worldwide. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing and create unforgettable brand experiences that captivate audiences and drive results.”