event:decision expands team following strong start to 2024

Laura Robinson joins event:decisions growing team as Head of Sustainable Event Operations from her role as Head of Events and Marketing at the Royal College of Physicians.

Matt Grey from event:decision said of the appointment, “Laura’s knowledge and experience in both sustainability and events will be invaluable to event:decision as the business continues to scale in both proposition and geography. We could not be more pleased to have Laura join us at this time.

Our steady growth and continued success, evidenced by our support for agencies and brand event teams through ‘Track’—our carbon footprint services—set the stage for our latest advancement: the launch of ‘Impact.’

This new service expands our offerings to include comprehensive assessments across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. With this expansion, Laura will play a pivotal role in supporting our initiatives. Her efforts will extend our reach to more than 100 agencies and over 70 brands across the UK, EMEA, US, and APAC regions. Laura’s expertise will be instrumental in guiding these organisations towards enhanced event sustainability, ensuring they not only understand but also improve their environmental impact moving forward.”

Laura Robinson shares her excitement about joining event:decision, saying, “Working in events and travel for the last fifteen years has provided me with a variety of global opportunities and I am so pleased to now combine my experience and passion. By utilising my recent masters in the field, I intend on positively supporting the events industry to navigate its way to a more sustainable future. With event:decision now offering both Track and Impact to capture the environmental and human impact, I couldn’t have joined at a more exciting time!”

event:decision is committed to leading the way in sustainable event management by providing services that help agencies and brands assess and improve their environmental and social impacts.

With the addition of Laura Robinson to the team, event:decision is set to further its mission of promoting sustainability across the events industry.