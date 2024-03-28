Piing enters motor racing with ExcelR8 crowd gaming partnership

EXCELR8-run Team Bristol Street Motors will ramp up the off-track action in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship paddock in 2024 thanks to a new official partnership with crowd gaming specialists Piing.

Piing, founded in Manchester in 2020, has quickly established itself as a key player in the events industry thanks to its mass-participation, multi-player arcade games, which allow brands to engage with their fans in a totally innovative way and have already proven to be a runaway success with motor racing fans.

These games can be enjoyed by anyone with access to a smartphone, without the need to download an app. Instead, the handset becomes the controller as people come together to do battle on a big screen in nail biting racing games and quiz shows.

Piing was a regular feature at #TheStreet – the trade stand operated by team sponsors Bristol Street Motors in the fan zone – last season as fans were invited to go up against each other in races that involved players navigating a track and dodging obstacles in their battle to cross the finish line first.

As part of the new partnership, Piing will design a bespoke, EXCELR8-branded game that BTCC fans will be able to enjoy in both the fan zone and in the team’s hospitality unit. The team will also take the game ‘on the road’ to a series of additional events across the year.

For the first time, fans will also be able to put the throttle down on their motor racing brain power in Piing’s interactive gameshow Quiiz, which holds the world record for being the biggest online quiz.

Quiiz will bring a new element of fun to race weekends, and will form a key part in helping EXCELR8 and its drivers engage with fans at each of the ten meetings taking place this season.

Justina Williams, EXCELR8 Team Owner, said: “Piing was hugely popular with fans last year who visited @MeetAtTheStreet fan zone during race weekends, and we’re delighted to now strengthen our relationship with the company to become official partners for the upcoming season.

“The products that Piing can provide are ideal for allowing us to engage with our fans, which is more important than ever. This is a partnership that allows us to give something back to those who support us at the track, and I have no doubt it will be a huge success during the year ahead.

Jay Roche, Piing Co-Founder, said: “As a business, our mission has always been to work with the best brands at the best events so the opportunity to get involved in a high-profile series like the BTCC is one we have grabbed with both hands.

“EXCELR8’s approach to the sport and the way they are raising the bar when it comes to engaging with their fans makes them the perfect fit, and we look forward to working with the team to enhance the weekend experience for those attending BTCC events during the season ahead.”