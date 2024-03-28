The Great Repositioning: Industry Leading ‘Event Concept’ Relaunches

To mark its 30th year, EC reveals a fresh look and feel together with new strategic capabilities, establishing itself as the complete client package

LONDON, 28 MARCH 2024 – Event Concept, one of the UK’s leading event production agencies, today relaunches as ‘EC,’ complete with a fresh positioning, brand identity and promise. As the company approaches its 30th anniversary, EC’s repositioning provides new strategic capabilities which complement its trusted and established production offering. The move allows the already industry famous brand to deliver a seamless end-to-end experience for clients seeking agency strategy and execution under one roof.

Starting out as a lighting company, event partner EC has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients. Over recent years, it has transformed its capabilities from a production company to a full-service event agency, encompassing creative strategy and content.

With clients including Intuit QuickBooks, BUPA and London Business School, and preferred suppliers for iconic venues from the V&A to the National Portrait Gallery, EC is known for delivering unrivalled live, hybrid and virtual experiences. In the last year, the company produced 415 events across 134 venues globally for over 300 clients.

To deliver on its growth ambitions and ensure strong strategic partnerships with clients, EC has undergone an internal restructure to bolster its 120-strong employee base, now including key hires committed to this new market position.

Adam Stanley, managing director at EC, says: “EC is in an exciting period of growth as we continue to deliver major projects both in the UK and globally. Galvanising 30 years of event expertise, this repositioning marks a significant milestone, empowering us to function as strategic allies to a diverse array of brands. Building a solid bedrock of team members at the core of a business that now houses all aspects of events – from strategy and concept through to production and execution – will ensure deeper collaboration with clients, as well as economies of scale and efficiency.”

The UK events market is projected to reach £110 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. Abby Hartley, marketing director at EC, comments: “The brands that thrive in the future will be the ones that are the most agile. At EC, we’re not simply rebranding; we’re reshaping our industry presence. Our fresh positioning, brand identity and commitment mark a transformative shift which will enable us to cater to the rapidly evolving needs and ambitions of our clients.”

Hartley adds: “At EC, we understand the weight of responsibility that comes with delivering for our clients. Our promise of ‘making the extraordinary, everlasting’ acknowledges the dual significance of the event moment and the enduring impact and value our events need to deliver. It comes from a place of confidence in knowing what it takes to make every event a success.”