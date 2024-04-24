AEO Conference 2024 moves to Manchester Central

In association with GES, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Manchester Central

Theme: “Motivate. Innovate. Create.”

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is thrilled to announce that the AEO Conference 2024 will be held on September 5th at Manchester Central. This year’s theme, “Motivate. Innovate. Create.,” promises to ignite inspiration and creativity among attendees within the events industry.

The event will commence with an icebreaker on September 4th, offering a relaxed evening with networking opportunities, setting the stage for the conference the following day.

Anticipating a gathering of over 250 senior industry professionals, including MDs, group MDs, portfolio directors, SME directors, and heads of departments from both the UK and abroad, the AEO Conference remains a pivotal event for organisers, venues, and suppliers.

Under the guidance of Ruth Carter, chief executive officer of CIBSE and chair for this year’s conference, the program will delve into crucial topics essential for nurturing innovation and creativity. These include international opportunities, community building, sustainable growth, culture, and more.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO said: “We are thrilled to bring our audience to Manchester this year to shake things up. With fresh perspectives and new experiences, the host city perfectly embodies the theme of ‘Motivate. Innovate. Create.’ Manchester has continually evolved as a hub of innovation, boasting a thriving tech sector driving research and development, alongside a vibrant cultural scene that champions creativity in music, arts, and media.”

Skeith further commented, “With exceptional feedback from our 2023 programme, we have set a high bar for 2024. However, with compelling industry topics and esteemed speakers lined up, I am confident we will deliver another outstanding experience for our attendees.”

The AEO Conference 2024 is proud to be in association with headline sponsors GES, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Manchester Central.

Jason Stead, president at GES EMEA, echoed Chris’s sentiment, stating “The AEO Conference is a cornerstone of our meeting calendar, where real change happens amongst the most influential people in our industry.”

Commenting further, Jason said “With the themes of Motivate, Innovate and Create, it further demonstrates why services like those provided by our Visit platform have rapidly become a vital arrow in an event organiser’s quiver. We’re proud to be headline sponsors and have the opportunity to share learnings and take away learnings in kind.”

John Schreiber, vice president of business sales, LVCVA said: “The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is honored to sponsor the AEO Conference 2024 in Manchester, pairing one of the tradeshow industry’s preeminent events with one of our destination’s most significant international markets.”

Tom Forshaw, director of sales at Manchester Central said: “We are delighted to welcome the AEO conference to Manchester Central this year. It’s always a stand-out event in the calendar and we’re very excited to bring it to Manchester for the first time in its history.

“Manchester continues to demonstrate its credentials as a world-class destination for events and we’re really looking forward to giving members and attendees a real taste of what we have to offer.”

