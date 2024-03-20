Epsom Downs Racecourse

Nestled within 360 acres of picturesque outdoor space, Epsom Downs presents an idyllic setting for your next alfresco event. Whether you’re planning a corporate gathering, team-building day, or outdoor celebration, our venue offers the perfect backdrop for unforgettable experiences.

Our award-winning catering team, led by chefs from Jockey Club Catering, takes pride in crafting delectable packages tailored to your preferences. From sizzling BBQs to quintessentially British picnics, our culinary offerings are sure to delight and complement any outdoor occasion.

Elevate your team-building activities at Epsom Downs, where exceptional conferencing facilities and impressive catering come together to create memorable away days. Don’t overlook us when planning your company outing—we’re dedicated to providing a unique and enjoyable experience for all.

Partnering with a diverse array of top-notch team-building suppliers, we offer a wide range of activities to suit every taste and preference. Whether your team craves traditional inflatables, thrilling orienteering challenges, invigorating boot camps, or precise archery sessions, we have something for everyone. Our abundance of indoor and outdoor spaces ensures that every activity is seamlessly integrated into your event, fostering camaraderie and teamwork among participants.

At Epsom Downs, our commitment to excellence extends beyond the event itself. Our catering team diligently prepares mouth-watering cuisine with the same pride, care, and attention to detail, ensuring that every bite is a culinary delight. You can rest assured that your team-building event will be a gastronomic experience to remember.

With its expansive outdoor space, exceptional facilities, and delectable catering options, Epsom Downs is the ultimate destination for hosting alfresco events and team-building activities. Join us for an unforgettable day of camaraderie, adventure, and mouth-watering cuisine—it’s an experience your team won’t soon forget.

Contact Details:

01372 460460

Epsom.events@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/