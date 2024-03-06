Impact XM promotes James C. Morris to executive vice president, Growth

Impact XM, a renowned global event and experiential marketing agency, proudly announces the advancement of James C. Morris to Executive Vice President of Growth. This promotion follows Morris’ successful tenure as Senior Vice President of Client Services, during which he steered dedicated account teams to deliver exceptional experiences across all touchpoints.

In his new capacity, Morris will assume oversight of the Client Service, New Business Development and Marketing divisions, driving sustainable expansion within the agency. Over his almost seven-year tenure at Impact XM, Morris has consistently demonstrated strategic acumen, offering invaluable guidance and fostering a culture of teamwork. His unwavering dedication and fervor have been instrumental in realizing exceptional outcomes for both Impact XM and its clientele.

As Executive Vice President of Growth, Morris will play a pivotal role in shaping Impact XM’s trajectory, spearheading initiatives to broaden market reach and foster ongoing development. He will continue to orchestrate the formulation and execution of strategic positioning, while actively contributing to the augmentation of Impact XM’s client portfolio. Morris’ focus will remain steadfast on ensuring client satisfaction, growing Impact XM’s market share and bolstering client satisfaction and retention.

“We are so proud to appoint James to Executive Vice President of Growth,” said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. “James has shown incredible leadership skills, passion for the industry and with his client focus attitude we are excited to see what he can do next. This promotion is well-deserved, and we know that he will continue to be a key leader for our team.”