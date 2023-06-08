Top of Article

Coventry Building Society Arena welcomed more than 175,000 visitors in May as it enjoyed a strong start to the financial year.

The month saw all areas of the business thrive with the venue hosting major sport and music events, conferences and exhibitions and thousands also staying at its on-site hotel.

A total of 179,000 people visited the venue in May alone and the month was headlined by three sell-out concerts in the stadium bowl.

International superstar Harry Styles kicked off a fortnight of music at Coventry Building Society Arena with back-to-back sell-out shows on May 22 and 23.

And just over a week later, Sheffield rock icons Arctic Monkeys sold-out the stadium as another 37,000 people headed to the venue for a night of showstopping entertainment.

The three concerts totalled in excess of 105,000 visitors and joined a huge month of live sport at the venue.

The stadium also benefitted from Coventry City FC’s run to the Championship play-off final, with the club’s final home game of the season attracting a 30,175 strong crowd and 28,874 turning out to see the club face Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-final.

Sport and live music were not the only areas of the business to thrive in May, with the conference, exhibition and events sector delivering 44 events during the month.

The events attracted almost 12,000 people, with key events including the Telegraph Cup, Mr & Mrs Universe, The Azaylia Foundation Charity Football Match and the Microlise Transport Conference.

The strong month was also reflected at the venue’s onsite Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, seeing a more than 70 per cent occupancy rate, hosting more than 3,000 guests with an average daily rate of over £95.

Paul Michael, Commercial Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “It has been a huge May for us at Coventry Building Society Arena and a month where we have been able to showcase everything that we are able to achieve as a venue.

“We pride ourselves on being a leading sport, music and business events venue, and this month we have delivered exceptionally across all three fronts.

“The last few weeks have seen some incredible moments, from Harry Styles and Arctic Monkeys performing to sell-out crowds, to the roar of the crowd as the Sky Blues reached the play-offs.

“We’re midway through our first year under new ownership and we’re very excited for what we have in store for the rest of the year.”