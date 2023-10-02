Identity’s Lindsay Neyjahr to Headline NOEA Convention

- Expert Behind G7, COP26, COP28, The Queen’s Funeral, The King’s Coronation and London’s New Year’s Eve Firework Display looks to the Future of Events -

Lindsay Neyjahr, part of the strategy and development team at Identity, one of the UK’s most respected event companies, will headline the National Outdoor Event Association’s Annual Convention 2023. Lindsay is Head of Public Sector: Pitch Strategy and Client Services at Identity and is one of the first people to address the development and production of some of the biggest events that have taken place in the UK in the last 12 months.

The session, which will open this year’s conference, leads into its wider event theme of ‘Future’ and how the events industry is changing as we enter 2024. As part of the talk, Lindsay will share Identity’s own strategic concepts that seek to understand ‘human experience’ and how this links together the planning and production of events including the G7, COP26 in Glasgow, COP28 in Dubai, The Queen’s Funeral, The King’s Coronation, and London’s New Year’s Eve Firework Display.

The talk will also allow delegates to hear the perspective of a fellow event professional, at the very top of her game, and listen to a personal perspective of what events mean to Lindsay, and how we can all create memorable experiences for audiences.

“It’s incredible to see one name behind so many of the leading events taking place around the world, and some of the biggest moments of our time,” comments Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA. “In Identity and with Lindsay, we have an event professional who can bring to life how her process and thinking created such lasting resonance. We’re delighted to have her with us this year.”

The National Outdoor Event Association Annual Congress & Awards will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bath and the Roman Baths and Pump Room, 22nd November 2023. The theme of the event will be ‘Future’ with more high-profile speakers being announced throughout the Autumn.