GES to support sustainability goals for Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live

Organisers Event Industry News (EIN) are excited to announce that they have partnered with global trade show and event company Global Event Specialists (GES) EMEA.

In a strategic move to support the organiser’s sustainability goals, GES will play a pivotal role in crafting the essence of both ETL and ESL, handling stand builds, feature areas, and bespoke designs for each show.

As global leaders within their field, GES have over 90 years of planning, design, and production experience, working in over 75 countries and serving 150k exhibitors annually, making them the perfect choice for exhibition organisers worldwide.

Beyond their remarkable show delivery credentials, GES is equally dedicated to sustainability, bearing the coveted Silver member status for Sustainable Event Standards extended by the Events Industry Council. A quality that resonates deeply with ETL and ESL organisers. The business has also been at the forefront of innovation within sustainable events, recently announcing production and design developments around sustainable graphics and printing, as well as carpeting. GES also recently agreed a partnership with specialist sustainability, social change and BCorp advisory business Seismic.

Adam Parry, co-founder of ETL and ESL, comments: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with GES for the second year at ETL and debut their exceptional sustainable services at ESL. We really want the show to be an example of great sustainability in action, as well as a place to learn about it. There is so much they offer behind the scenes that will reduce any negative impacts we have on the environment in the creation of this show.”

“Their professionalism and seasoned expertise make them an absolute delight to collaborate with on-site. The innovative feature and build designs they consistently deliver are unparalleled. When coupled with their unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, our decision to choose them as partners for both events was effortless.”

“It’s our role as market leaders to try and innovate and push the wider industry in doing the very best it can when it comes to sustainability,” comments Leanne Griffiths, Director, New Business Development, EMEA Exhibitions. “We’re working with partners, and using our own experience, to try and address every area of the event when it comes to sustainability. We’ve developed Show Ready Exhibitor Packages to give exhibition partners a cost effective and sustainable option and have made major innovations from signage to carpeting. We’re going to try and showcase as much of this as possible at Event Sustainability Live.”

GES will also be exhibiting at Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live, both of which take place on the 15th & 16th November 2023 at ExCeL London.

Both shows are FREE to attend for Event professionals and take place on the 15th & 16th November 2023 at ExCeL London.

