Win a place on Ops Foundation alongside leading organisers

The ops-specific training course is back and once again gifting a spot to one deserving ops exec to learn alongside their peers from the very best companies in the industry.

Now in its third year, Ops Foundation is designed to expand the knowledge, experience, confidence and professional network of operations execs and admin personnel. Four days of high-octane development incorporates hands-on practical training alongside classroom-style learning with event organisers, venue experts and the supply chain and includes masterclasses, demonstrations, fireside-style chats, immersive learning and exploration of a world-class venue.

“The course has been refined and expanded t to include a broader spectrum of experts ready to share their knowledge and expertise with our ops professionals of the future,” said Lou Kiwanuka, founder of Ops Foundation and The Ops Nest. “Learning by doing is widely acknowledged as an effective training approach in ops, but costly mistakes can occur during live events. Ops Foundation creates an environment where our future stars have the time, space and guidance to explore the world of ops without the usual worry of expensive errors.”

With candidates from ExCel London, RX Global, CloserStill Media, Informa Tech and Nineteen Group already confirmed and ExCeL and beMatrix once again supporting the program, one lucky ops exec will be the recipient of a gifted spot on the course this February.

“We are delighted to have filled 75% of the spots as more organising companies are taking advantage of our business membership package to create a well-rounded and progressive training plan. It’s been a real period of change throughout the industry over the past few years and it is encouraging to see so many now investing in their ops teams.

Organisers, freelancers, venues and suppliers are invited to nominate their most deserving team members. The competition is run in conjunction with the team at Event Industry News and the deadline for nominations is Tuesday 31st October with the course running 19th – 22nd February 2024 at ExCeL London.

“The course is the result of asking a lot of experienced ops professionals what they wish they knew when they first started their careers plus all the things contractors and venues wish the opsprofs working with them knew. We threw that all together and devised the only ops-specific training course that the industry has” continues Kiwanuka, “you get training and understanding in an environment designed for success, key takeaways and downloads plus a direct channel to experts and their peers once the program concludes.”

Nominations are open to all deserving ops execs and administrators and can be submitted via The Ops Nest website.

Companies interested in tailored business membership packages and training should speak directly with The Ops Nest team or for more information on the course this February visit the Ops Foundation booking page.