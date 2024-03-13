Hosted buyer registration opens for The Meetings Show 2024

The Meetings Show 2024 has opened registration for its Hosted Buyer Programme and is inviting event planners from the UK and Europe to apply.

The UK’s leading event that brings together the world’s meetings and events community returns to ExCeL London on 19 and 20 June, introducing buyers to hundreds of global event suppliers and a wealth of educational and networking opportunities.

Hosted buyers can unlock a host of benefits designed to maximise their time at the show, including access to a dedicated appointments diary to book pre-scheduled meetings with exhibitors.

This year’s show will host a number of exciting new suppliers, including Hyatt Hotels, Visit Detroit, Sodexo and Ponant Luxury Cruises, alongside popular regular exhibitors, providing more scope for event planners.

Other benefits of attending The Meetings Show as a hosted buyer, include support with travel and accommodation and refreshments during the show while there are also invites to attend a bespoke educational experience and an exclusive evening reception on 18 June.

There are also opportunities to take part in pre-and post-show fam trips to destinations around the UK. The tours highlight the best hotels, venues and attractions and give buyers valuable first-hand experience of the destinations for future event proposals.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director at Northstar Meetings Group, said: “Our Hosted Buyer Programme was very popular in 2023 and, as our group co-ordinator applications are already 45% up year-on-year, we are expecting 2024 to be a sell-out. I urge event planners who aren’t attending within these groups to get their applications in early to avoid disappointment.



“Applications are welcome from both domestic and European event planners who are keen to hold valuable meetings with the show’s diverse list of exhibitors. The programme is flexible – attendance can be for just one, or all three days – and buyers can select who they wish to meet.

“Our carefully curated education programme, which we will announce soon, will also provide busy event professionals with inspiration and information to help them make better decisions and help guide them towards future success.”

Charlotte Lilleyman, PwC Meetings Services Account Manager and Hosted Buyer in 2023, said The Meetings Show had ‘reinvigorated’ her love for events.

She added: “I learned a great deal from the education sessions, which gave me an alternative perspective and lots of food for thought. It was good to be out of the office with nothing else to distract me and I was able to reconnect with existing suppliers and learn about new properties.”

All hosted buyers at The Meetings Show, including associations, agencies, PCOs, corporates, incentive houses, venue-finding agencies and charities, are pre-qualified to participate based on the number and scale of events organised, budgets held and decision-making power.

To apply from 12 March 2024, visit themeetingsshow.com/hosted-buyer-programme