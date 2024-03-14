Bizzabo introduces hotel room block management to the Event Experience OS

We’re excited to introduce integrated hotel room block management to Bizzabo’s Event Experience OS. Powered by Resiada, this robust integration enables event organizers to streamline the attendee hotel booking process and monitor their room block natively within Bizzabo.

Event participants can now move easily from event registration to hotel reservation by clicking through to the event’s branded, mobile-friendly booking site, where their personal information and ticket number are auto-filled. The registrant simply has to input their travel dates, browse accommodation options, and complete their reservation.

Organizers can manage their room block directly from Bizzabo’s Reports hub, rather than jumping between platforms. With dashboards updated in real-time, organizers can easily view reservations, manage inventory, and track their differential list to see who’s registered and booked versus registrants who still need to book their hotel. This reporting can be shared with colleagues and stakeholders at the organizer’s preferred cadence.

“As the resurgence of in-person events continues, we know that event experience is paramount. That experience begins long before the attendee steps foot into the venue and continues long after they return home, which is why Bizzabo remains committed to delivering a personalized, low-friction experience throughout the entire event lifecycle,” said Alon Alroy, CMO and Cofounder of Bizzabo. “This collaboration with Resiada not only simplifies a key part of the in-person attendee’s journey but also delivers real-time insights and enhanced efficiency for our busy customers.”

The introduction of this enhanced hotel room block management solution reinforces Bizzabo’s commitment to continuously improving its open platform — the Event Experience Operating System — that empowers organizers to leverage purpose-built, best-in-class functionality to meet all of their event needs.

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Bizzabo, as it marks a breakthrough in using data to enrich event experiences,” said Dharmesh Dayabhai, CMO and Cofounder of Resiada. “Our focus at Resiada goes beyond simplifying bookings, as we integrate crucial data to empower organizers to make informed real-time decisions. The Bizzabo-Resiada integration ensures a seamless flow of information, providing immediate insights into room block performance, attendee pickup, and attrition management.”