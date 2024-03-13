Tobacco Dock unveils its new AV Partner

Tobacco Dock is pleased to announce the selection of Creative Technology as its new partner for audio-visual and technical services, following a competitive tender process.

Creative Technology are a leading global provider of innovation, technology, project management, and operational support to the live events market. They will commence working with Tobacco Dock’s clients on a busy calendar of conferences, product launches, expos, consumer shows and celebration events.

Commenting on the appointment, Jonathan Read, Joint CEO of Tobacco Dock, said ‘Creative Technology are renowned globally for applying their expertise to all event types from small meetings to global sporting events such as the Ryder Cup and we are delighted to be working with them as our partner to support the extraordinary events hosted at Tobacco Dock’.

Sid Lobb, Managing Director of Creative Technology, added ‘Providing best-in-class audio-visual and innovative technical solution for our clients is a priority for Creative Technology and we are excited to announce our first venue partnership in the UK with Tobacco Dock. There is great synergy between the businesses, with many common clients and a shared vision for delivering amazing live experiences and bringing new and emerging story telling technologies to this unique venue.