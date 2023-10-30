Conference Leeds appoints internationally experienced Conference Officer to bolster city promotion

Conference Leeds has welcomed a new addition to the team as Cindy Williams, who has international experience in events and conferencing joins as Conference Officer.

Cindy joined Conference Leeds in September 2023 after 11 years in the events industry, including roles in event organisation and promotion at Village Hotels, Doubletree by Hilton, and a host of international venues in France, Mexico and Spain. Her passion for travel, cultural exploration and passion for hospitality and tourism will all feed into the city’s conferencing proposition helping to place Leeds on the global stage as a leading UK conference destination. She also holds a Masters Degree in International Tourism in Business and Luxury.

Her role with the conferencing bureau will involve providing critical support to conference organisers; from the bidding process right through to the post-event evaluation. From free and impartial advice on venue options that suit their needs from Leeds’ unique portfolio of venues and locations, supporting with delegate accommodation through to city welcome packages and social programmes

Cindy’s first major project will be looking after the UK Corporate Games 2024, the UK’s largest multi-sport event focussed on employee welfare, which will bring thousands of visitors to the city.

Commenting on her new role, Cindy said: “I’ve been looking for a new challenge in the events industry, and with my background in international hospitality and tourism, Conference Leeds is the perfect fit. I’m looking forward to promoting the city, especially the vibrant cultural scene and some of the amazing projects Conference Leeds and the city is working on.”

Claire Heap, Visitor Economy Manager at Conference Leeds, adds: “Cindy brings a wealth of experience to the team, as well as an obvious passion for the industry that we think event and conference organisers will really connect with. Her first project – the UK Corporate Games 2024 – promises to be a fantastic event for the city, so Cindy will be helping bring hundreds of businesses and thousands of delegates to Leeds from the off.”

Conference Leeds, the conferencing bureau for the city of Leeds, offers a free and impartial service to assist delegates in experiencing the exceptional.