Foresight backs growth at global event management company Live Group

• £2.8 million VCT investment to support innovation in audience engagement technology • Established agency with blue chip client base, now set to expand international footprint with ambitious growth plan

Foresight Group, the leading listed private equity and sustainable infrastructure investor, is backing growth at Live Group, an established and respected live event management company, with £2.8 million VCT funding to support its development of audience engagement technology.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered near London and with an office in Singapore, Live Group has a strong and diverse international blue chip client base combined with a long history of supporting all main UK Government departments.

The experienced management team comprises CEO Toby Lewis and Managing Director Stephen D Pickett, who head a team of more than 30 professionals. Live Group has a track record of excellent client service and innovation and offers live, virtual and hybrid events.

It has developed several technology based products to enable best-in-class audience engagement and stakeholder communications and integrates data insights to ensure that clients maximise their return on investment.

Live Group’s ‘Audience DNA’ is a profiling tool that enables the team and clients to understand the unique preferences, networking dynamics and learning styles of event attendees to foster personalised connections.

Hugh Minnock, Investment Director at Foresight, said: “Live Group is a well-established and respected events management company, and we look forward to supporting Toby and Stephen as they embark on the next stage of growth in the UK and internationally.

Live Group’s investment in and commitment to embracing technology is a clear differentiator and this funding will enable them to continue to innovate and deliver engaging and interactive events for their clients while also entering new geographical markets.”

Experienced marketer and Private Equity Chair, Jonathan Harman, and Foresight Investment Director, Hugh Minnock, will be joining Live Group’s board following the investment.

Toby Lewis, CEO of Live Group, shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to propel the rapid development of our digital engagement technologies. This latest investment marks a significant stride, providing our clients with enhanced empowerment. It ensures precise measurement of event spend and behavioural impact, allowing us to tailor a bespoke content journey for each individual rather than opting for a generic solution aimed at the entire audience.”