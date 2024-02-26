RefTech and FFAIR announce strategic partnership

RefTech and FFAIR are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will enable organisers to integrate RefTech’s award-winning event registration services with FFAIR’s exhibition management platform.

The partnership will enable organisers to streamline their buying decisions and simplify the organisational process by incorporating RefTech’s registration systems with FFAIR’s exhibitor management portal.

RefTech has been at the forefront of providing online and onsite event registration, badging, and scanning solutions for over two decades. FFAIR simplifies the exhibiting experience by offering essential operational and marketing support pre-event, onsite, and post-event, thereby streamlining processes for exhibitors and organisers alike.

Margaret Reeves, managing director at RefTech, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Event organisers are time poor, so by combining our systems into one trusted solution, we are enabling them to simplify and streamline their event organisation. The collaboration with FFAIR enhances our ability to serve the event community by combining our strengths and expanding our service offerings. We’re eager to showcase these innovative solutions to our clients and the wider industry.”

Adam Jones, CEO of FFAIR, also commented on the partnership, “Joining forces with RefTech is a testament to FFAIR’s ongoing dedication to excellence and innovation within the exhibition industry. The team at RefTech is renowned for their commitment to delivering exceptional service quality, a value that perfectly aligns with our mission to prioritise customer experience above all. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to the collaboration.”

Both FFAIR and RefTech will be exhibiting at International Confex this week, inviting attendees to visit their stands at C21C and C30C, respectively, to learn more about this exciting partnership.