Design Mumbai: New international design event to land in India’s financial and design capital

Montgomery Group announces a brand new international trade event: Design Mumbai. It will be the first contemporary design show in India with an international perspective and exhibitor presence, showcasing leading brands, manufacturers and designers.

A four-day trade event with selected VIP consumer access, Design Mumbai will take place at Jio World Garden in the heart of Mumbai from 6 – 9 November 2024.

The team is headed up by a trio of show production and design specialists: Ian Rudge, Michael Dynan and Piyush Suri. Each has been responsible for delivering renowned events including Rudge’s 100% Design, Dynan’s Design Shanghai and Suri’s Handmade in Britain. Design Mumbai marks the first launch from the team who have over 60 years of combined experience.

The event will showcase both established and emerging talent from all interior product sectors globally, across furniture, lighting, materials, kitchens and bathrooms, workplace, wall and floor coverings and outdoor living. In addition, there will be the opportunity to view international showcases and engage with rising local design talent.

“India’s creativity, natural capital, vast reservoir of skills and technology, and rich history should be more widely recognised and celebrated. I’m happy to engage with Design Mumbai as a new platform that can broadcast the design wealth of this extraordinary subcontinent.”

Tom Dixon, Designer, UK

Harnessing the extraordinary appetite for design in India, Design Mumbai will offer a highly edited and curated portfolio of participants that will enable industry A&D and interior designer audiences to genuinely engage with the best in contemporary design. From networking opportunities and exposure through to the latest and most innovative new product development, Design Mumbai will be an industry tool to rival the leading international trade events.

Leading brands and designers participating include Zaha Hadid Studio, Michael Young and Danish sculptor and ceramicist Naja Utzon Popov, whose bespoke installations complement her rug and lighting collections. Local participants include Loco Design, whose stable of brands manufacture highly contemporary and handcrafted furniture and accessories, along with Indo- European inspired linen and tableware specialists INKA, who will form a core component of the exhibitors complemented by a range of celebrated international brands.

As India’s biggest city, Mumbai has the most prevalent A&D community in the country and provides the perfect backdrop for a world-class celebration of design. Design Mumbai’s organisers anticipate great international attention, but also national interest with visitors attending from cities throughout India.

“India is a market of key interest for any design brand now.”

Michael Young, Industrial/Product Designer, HK/UK

“In Design Mumbai, we have found a perfect alliance, an ambitious event that comes at the right time for India’s fast-paced, maturing market. We are delighted to be a part of the show and look forward to this path-breaking event as a founding exhibitor.”

Parminder Pal Singh, Co-Founder, Loco Design, India

India is now the world’s 5th biggest economy and a priority target market for international brands. Design Mumbai will create a dynamic platform for the international interior design trade in one of the world’s most fertile markets.