EP Team announces new appointment – Steven Coultas – Event Operations Manager

Here at EP HQ, we’re delighted to welcome Steven Coultas to the team. Steven joins us as Operations Manager for the business, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience working in operations management roles, specialising in event and crowd safety.

Steven’s career highlights span an extensive period at the MKM Stadium (formerly known as the Kingston Communications Stadium), home to Hull City FC and Rugby League side Hull FC where he held various roles including, most recently Event Safety Manager.

During the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Steven took on the busy role of Event Services Venue Manager at the National Exhibition Centre, which hosted 11 days of competition with several sports spread across five venue spaces. The NEC campus was one of the busiest venue operations of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Whilst working for himself on a contract basis, Steven also has extensive experience working on a number of other high-profile events, including the F1 British Grand Prix and MotoGP held at Silverstone in 2023 where he held roles in Operational Safety Management. Steven also supported the Crowd Safety Manager at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, at the official FIFA Fan Festival site. The venue staged 31 days of live music and football shown on the largest screen in Doha!

Steven’s particular skills centre firmly on devising and implementing Health & Safety policies, managing risk, and establishing safe working environments. He is passionate about the importance of effective event management and workplace safety.

We are delighted to have Steven onboard and confident that his unique skill set, and experience will complement our existing talented, hard-working team perfectly.

Hold onto your hat Steven, it’s going to be another incredibly busy summer events season.