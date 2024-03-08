ExpoPlatform has appointed an event technology strategist as it continues to grow its expert industry-experienced leadership team.

Valentina Anastasio, based in Italy, takes on the new role having previously worked at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna for almost 10 years.

The appointment will see her spearhead strategy development to improve the success of the technology provider’s customers, joining a senior team which already has decades of combined experience working as event organizers.

Tanya Pinchuk, CEO and co-founder of ExpoPlatform, said: “We are thrilled to announce Valentina as our event technology strategist. Valentina’s extensive experience will drive our company’s innovation to make our offerings better than ever for clients.

“We are ready to continue developing the way events are planned and executed to ensure unforgettable experiences for our clients and their participants. Warm welcome to the team, Valentina!”

Valentina added: “I am delighted to join the team and eager to embark on this journey of innovation with such a forward-thinking company. I can’t wait to leverage my expertise as an organizer to shape the future of event technology and create unforgettable experiences for our clients.”

Valentina’s appointment comes as the company has placed even stronger focus on ensuring its market-leading tools drive success for its event organizer clients.

ExpoPlatform is a technology provider which operates globally and is trusted by world-leading organizers for its innovative and reliable solutions.

Part of its success is due to it having a senior management team which has extensive experience working in the industry – with companies such as RX, Informa Markets and Clarion Events among the previous employers of its leadership.

Key features include a smart mobile app, AI-powered matchmaking, messaging, meeting scheduling, interactive floorplan and a lead retrieval solution which increases exhibitor ROI by 250%.

Other solutions include registration, 365 Community, hosted buyer management and more.

These digital offerings can be translated into 12 languages with high levels of accessibility across the globe.

Contact ExpoPlatform for more information about how technology can improve the value and experience of your events.