Expian welcomes former ferry chief aboard to strengthen booking technology

Experience-centric ticketing platform, Expian, has appointed Andreas Krohn, former head of IT at Swedish-Danish ferry operator, ForSea Ferries, to develop its next generation admissions technology. Andreas will be responsible for IT strategy, product development and cybersecurity at Expian. He will also work directly with clients and prospective clients to develop a booking system that supports their business development.

With over 25 years’ experience in computer programming and IT development, Andreas will play an instrumental role in driving business value from Expian’s product and scaling the business up. During his time at ForSea, Andreas was responsible for building a new IT department and team as well as procuring business critical systems including booking technologies. He first met Expian, formerly known as Ticknovate, when procuring a new ticketing service for Forsea Ferries and was impressed by the cutting-edge technology and the team’s ability to design a dynamic new platform that could manage experience-led packages.

Admissions are a principal revenue generating stream for attractions, event organisers and ferry companies, therefore a capable booking system is necessary for success. For too many operators, failing legacy systems are making it challenging for staff to manage and disrupting the customer journey. Together with the wider Expian team, Andreas will help operators to rethink their admissions and ticketing processes and embed it into the business so that it eases administration and drives more revenue.

A programmer at heart, Andreas has a MSc in Computer Science and has spent more than 15 years as an API consultant, invaluable experience for developing a fully integrated digital infrastructure. From mapping the customer journey to understanding pinch points and how booking information is used by different departments, Andreas will guide leisure attractions and ferry operators through the digital transformation of their admissions function. His skills will ensure Expian works alongside other business critical solutions, including existing accounting software, reporting tools and third-party suppliers.

Yiannis Maglaras, CEO at Expian, comments: “Having worked with Andreas when he was at Forsea Ferries, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team. He has been through the booking technology procurement process and brings new perspectives on opportunities to improve the process.

“Andreas’ technical excellence, API expertise and in-house experience will undoubtedly make him an asset to our team. He is familiar with the challenges our clients face internally and can speak their business language, helping us to build stronger relationships, support more clients to benefit from the experience economy. He is also a great guy to work with!”

Andreas Krohn, Chief Technology Officer at Expian, says: “I’ve always admired Yiannis and the Expian team’s passion for seeking smart ways to improve the booking experience and how they created a market fit platform that serves a real need. Working in the ferry industry, I understand the complexities of the booking procedure and current software limitations. Furthermore, as a keen traveller I also know how frustrating it can be to book tickets.

“Too many operator booking systems are preventing these businesses from thriving as they lack the ability to upsell, manage a complex product inventory and dynamic pricing models. Yet Expian is changing this. I’m looking forward to helping our clients and leisure operators to analyse the admissions process, to identify functions their business needs and unlock opportunities to generate more revenue and streamlining processes.”

Meet Andreas Krohn and the Expian team at World Travel Market London at ExCel on 6-8 November. Visit Stand N9-200