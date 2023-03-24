Top of Article

Pet Health Expos LLC and PetZone 360, LLC (aka PetZONE360 or PZ3) have joined forces and have entered a strategic partnership that will give pet parents in Southern California and across the country the easiest way to access the widest range of pet health + wellness products and professional information.

Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles is the largest pet health and wellness consumer expo in North America. The inaugural event is scheduled for April 14-16, 2023, in Downtown Los Angeles at the Magic Box LA. The in-person mega-event is expected to attract 10,000 pet lovers from the Los Angeles and Southern California area. It is scheduled to feature over 200 exhibitors, a Pet Adoption Village, 32 FREE Educational Sessions, and Live Teaching Demonstrations — all focused-on dog and cat health and wellness.

PetZONE360 is an immersive marketplace and community platform dedicated for pet parents. PZ3 makes contemporary pet parent living easier, by being a one-stop-shop for everyday pet services and care, to shopping essentials and accessories. PZ3 provides pet parents an immersive experience with 3D Virtual Store features on their innovative platform. Access to PZ3 is free (Basic Membership); or, for as low as $25 per year pet parents can enjoy additional benefits with their PZ3+ Premium Membership.

Both organizations share common goals — to provide easier access to pet products, education, and resources for all pet parents to improve the lives of pets we all love. PZ3 is the official provider of Pet Health Expos’ digital exhibition scheduled for the later part of the year. Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles’ attendees will benefit from having access to PetZONE360 year-round and while during the live event. Likewise, PZ3 members will receive a $10 discount on Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles’ standard ticket price of $35, and other product discounts as determined by Pet Health Expos LLC.

“The partnership between Pet Health Expos LLC and PetZONE360 will offer dog and cat parents and pet lovers from around the world a year-round opportunity to learn, network, and purchase thousands of pet health and wellness products that will be available starting in Q2 2023 with the launch of PetHealthExpo23.com and the integration of it into the PetZONE360 platform and website,” said Alan Siskind, the creator of Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles and CEO of Pet Health Expos LLC.

“PetZONE360 is excited to be partnering with Pet Health Expos LLC. With the innovative technology behind PetZONE360, we will be able to serve Pet Health Expos’ digital needs and provide their exhibitors and partners greater access to a wider audience of pet parents year-round. This strategic partnership will help both organizations advance and achieve our common goals faster and with greater impact on our audience –the pet parents,” said Manolita Moore, CEO & Co-Founder of PetZONE360.

Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles will feature 32 educational sessions and teaching demonstration programs, approximately 250 exhibiting companies, an adoption village featuring 15 animal rescue organizations with over 100 adoptable dogs and cats, as well as a variety of demonstrations and fun activities throughout the show. Ticket Sales and New Registrations for exhibitors for Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles are ongoing. Visit https://pethealthexpo.com/ for more information.