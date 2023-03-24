Global Infusion Group appoints Tim Young as Managing Director

Top of Article

Event, catering and brand logistics specialist Global Infusion Group has appointed Tim Young as its new managing director. Young brings a wealth of experience at both PLC and SME level to the role and is perfectly placed to lead the business as it embarks on an ambitious period of growth.

Having spent over 20 years shaping commercial, operations and finance divisions for profitable growth within the air conditioning, manufacturing, logistics and hospitality sectors, he has a strong track record in achieving commercial goals. Prior to joining Global Infusion Group, Young was managing director of AMP Air Conditioning, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Panasonic Corporation, leading business operations and financial management. This followed a five-year stint as finance and commercial director with leading event supplier Thorns Group.

Global Infusion Group’s CEO, Bonnie May and managing director, Tim Young pictured at its Aston Clinton headquarters

Commenting on his appointment as Global Infusion Group’s managing director, Tim Young said: “I’m honoured to join the Global Infusion Group and working alongside such a great team. This is such an exciting time for the business, our catering division has just completed a record year of business with several high-profile events, tours and major global games successfully delivered in 2021/22. Whilst the logistics arm is making full use of our fabulous new facilities in Aston Clinton to rapidly expand its operations. The next 12 months will see significant levels of investment in the business which will allow us to enhance the customer experience and future proof the company.”

Bonnie May, CEO of Global Infusion Group adds: “Tim’s experience, positive attitude and can-do approach are exactly what we need to drive the business forward. As a friend and colleague for more than 15 years, its great to know that we’re in such capable hands as we strive for growth. I’m looking forward to working with him closely.”