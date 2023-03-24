Top of Article

The Fair has launched an advice line offering free support to anybody starting a career in festivals and events

‘The Advice Line’ will provide 30-minute slots with industry professionals possessing decades of experience

The new tool will encourage fresh talent to join the industry and see festival work as a ‘real career choice’

A brand new careers line created by one of the festival production industry’s most prominent leaders will enable young people to seek advice from event industry professionals for free.

‘The Advice Line’, powered by festival production company The Fair, will enable anybody looking to start their own festival or kickstart their career in events to book a 30-minute chat with an industry professional possessing years of experience in the field.

Whether it be a new festival promoter or a student starting their journey in events, industry professionals will be on hand to provide advice via phone or video call, on how to further progress their career.

Yasmin Galletti, Director at The Fair, is the brains behind the new tool, which she created to encourage fresh talent into the industry.

Callers will have the option of speaking to Galletti or fellow director of The Fair, Rob Dudley, both of whom have over 30 years of industry experience combined. Other industry leaders are expected to join the line at a later date.

Galletti, 34, said: “I am so excited to be launching a brand new advice line, encouraging and enabling fresh talent to join the industry.

“I know how hard it can be to get your foot in the door, which is why I want to ensure the next generation of talent have more resources available, and a friendly face to talk to.

“It’s great to see so much more support out there for people joining the world of festivals and events, butwe can all be doing more to get our wonderful industry to be known, and for the fresh generation of talent to realise events as a real career choice. Just by talking to people, we are galvanising the future leaders of the festival industry. We hope that in doing this, we are not only supporting the next generation, but building a stronger pool of talent for the future of our industry.”

Galletti started outon the London club scene when she was 18-years-old, flyering for Drum & Bass raves. She soon became a promoter and talent booker for Eastern Electrics, and set up her own staffing agency, The Wonder Staff. Gallettilater moved over to festival production and, in 2016, became Senior Production Manager at The Fair, working her way up to Head of Production and now­, Director.

Other career highlights for the 34-year-old including founding We Are OPS, The Fair’s female-led sister agency dedicated to operations management and event Health & Safety. She also founded her own festival, Fambala, and has worked alongside some of the UK’s top independent promoters to operate large-scale events across the nation.

Meanwhile, Dudley has been producing live events and festivals for over two decades – in the UK, Europe and US.

He started out running bars, restaurants and nightclubs which segued into events and exhibition management, before he joined The Fair in 2010 as Event Manager. Now a Director, Dudley is focused on Risk Management and Licensing for The Fair’s broad portfolio of clients.

Dudley, 51, said: “I really hope that this initiative gives those people thinking about setting out on a career in events the opportunity to get some practical, broad-ranging and honest advice, which will go on to benefit our industry as a whole.”

To book a chat through The Advice Line, callers should head to The Fair’s Advice Line page, where they can arrange a time to talk to an industry professional and take their career to the next stage.