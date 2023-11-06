New CPD Group certification opportunity for ETL and ESL attendees

Event Tech Live (ETL) and Event Sustainability Live (ESL), which run at ExCeL London this month, have teamed with the CPD Group, a fast-growing continuous professional development accreditation service. A move that highlights the quality of the shows’ content and offers visitors career-enhancing certification.

CPD Group encourages people to upskill and stay competitive, and each of the three seminar stages at ETL and ESL will feature CPD qualifying sessions.

Registered attendees simply need to scan a personalised QR code and a certificate of participation is sent directly to their email.

Underlining a commitment to staying informed, CPD Group’s simple, effective service is a proven professional development, enhancing careers and industry recognition.

Adam Parry, co-founder of ETL and ESL, comments: “It’s not grandstanding to say everyone who comes to Event Tech Live leaves with much more than they came with.

“Event Sustainability Live is an independent show, but it’s built along the same ‘content content content’ lines. You don’t have to watch the news for long to know that’s an education we all need.

“The CPD tick is something everyone involved with the shows is equally pleased to see and proud of. And this learning will be fun. Guaranteed!”

Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live are co-located at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.

