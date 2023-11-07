Trade associations support Event Sustainability Live

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) and beam, formerly HBAA, which represents events, meetings and the accommodation sector, will partner Event Sustainability Live (ESL) at London ExCeL this month.

ABPCO and beam members also feature on the DPRG Stage, in the chair and on the panel for the ‘Navigating sustainability metrics: Decoding event impact assessment for conference organisers’, delving into the intricacies of quantifying and qualifying the environmental, social, and economic effects of conferences.

In the business for more than 30 years, ABPCO’s focus is on developing and enhancing organisers’ professional status and campaigning for greater recognition, both for the association and its members. Not least in terms of environmentalism.

Eschewing capital letters, beam represents 70 plus agencies and some 150 hotel, venue and serviced apartment organisations, specialists in an industry which contributes £31.2bn annually to the UK economy.

Heather Lishman, association director, comments: “ABPCO and our members have long been advocates of a more sustainable conference and event industry. Partnering with ESL, a new event, perfectly aligns our own strong opinions and work towards a more environmentally responsible future with others in the industry. We look forward to seeing its growth and success.”

Sian Sayward, chair of beam and director of People, Partnerships & Strategic Projects at Inntel, says: “Having worked with Event Industry News and Event Tech Live for several years, beam is delighted to have the opportunity of supporting new venture, Event Sustainability Live, which resonates with our association and the great work being carried out by our ESG action group.

“beam members represent leading agency and supplier companies and they will expect us to remain at the forefront of technology and sustainability products and services. So, this partnership is the ideal way to reinforce our position in the industry.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of ETL and ESL, says: “ABPCO has amplified its sector’s voice significantly across this crucial period of evolution and eco-consciousness, while beam’s contemporisation of the HBAA is delivering for its members and the greater industry.

“It’s a pleasure to work with both associations, we’re grateful for their support.”

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November. Register free here.

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com