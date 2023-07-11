As Heather Gough, IMEX Sales Director, explains “We’re experiencing much higher demand for booth space than we had imagined at this point in the show cycle, which gives us the nice challenge of how to fit everyone in, and give them the traction and visibility they need.“It’s clear that many sectors of our industry have decided to power their way through the next few years. This is also reflected in demand for sponsorships, which has never been higher. Again, it’s a nice problem to have, as it gives both IMEX and our partners the chance to work together to develop fresh sponsorship packages that elevate the show experience for all, and especially for buyers,” adds Gough.This year’s education and experiential programming features both old favorites and brand-new concepts. A new morning talk show, sponsored by Webex, takes its inspiration from The View (for American audiences) and Graham Norton’s Show (minus the infamous red chair) for UK audiences. Says Tahira Endean, Head of Program, “This is just one example of how we’re responding to what people want more of, which is less formal, more inclusive and more entertaining learning and discussion formats. We’re also bringing in film producers for film-maker workshops and we’ll be running two IMEX Book Clubs where attendees can enjoy an audience with the author.“Elsewhere we’re still delivering on what’s fundamental and evergreen. Contract negotiations, F&B and Risk Management remain essential to every event planner’s toolkit, hence programming them as just that – a toolkit!” says Endean.Last year IMEX America attracted over 3300 exhibiting companies from 180 countries and over 4300 buyers. Picking up on current industry themes of belonging, inclusion and partnership and co-operation, this show’s IMEX America focuses on asking people “Are You In?”.Registration is free of charge.