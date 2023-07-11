Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Samuel O’Connell

Top of Article

Sam has over 7 years of experience working within the events industry and is a Class of 2020 EN 30 under 30 winner. With a background in marketing for conferences, training courses, public sector events and exhibitions, he has acquired a deep understanding of how to run the best event marketing campaigns.

For the past 3 and half years, Sam has been working at Easyfairs across all its exhibitions. His role as Head of Marketing & Intelligence focuses on turning information into insight and ensure that all marketing strategies are driven by data-driven decisions through analytics. A role such as his means he is constantly looking for upcoming trends and researching the latest tech on the market to enhance marketing campaigns.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

8 years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

It’s not really one moment, but I am proud every time we open an event’s doors and I see visitors & exhibitors interacting. It’s a hard feeling to describe to anyone who doesn’t work in the events industry, but that buzz is addictive.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

In my wildest dreams… giving Eliud Kipchoge a run for his money or playing Hockey for Team GB. Realistically, I would probably be a Spanish interpreter/translator.

Who inspires you professionally?

Organisational psychologist, Adam Grant – I spend a lot of my spare time running and almost always find myself listening to Adam’s podcasts. I recently listened to “Breaking up with perfectionism”, which I would highly recommend.

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

I was honoured to be part of the EN 30under30, class of 2020, & to be shortlisted in 2021 for the AEO’s Unsung Hero. I was, and still am, extremely proud to see my name alongside some truly excellent individuals. It’s a great feeling to be recognised for the work you are doing.

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Absolutely! Rapid changes in the industry have meant that tech has taken on an even more important role in organising events. In my mind, it’s helping us truly understand our clients’ needs and how they interact with our brand; plus, it’s all about having actionable insights readily available.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

Air Pod Pros

