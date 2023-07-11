Music Venue Trust announce involvement in ‘Festival of Politics’

Top of Article

Music Venue Trust (MVT), the charity which represents over 900 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has announced its involvement in the forthcoming ‘Festival of Politics,’ which will be held in Edinburgh between Wednesday 9th and Friday 11th August.

In partnership with Scotland’s Futures Forum and the Edinburgh International Festival, The Scottish Parliament will host its 19th Festival of Politics, featuring events focusing on politics, current affairs, social and environmental issues, and offering people an opportunity to discuss the issues facing society today.

MVT, which is a registered charity in Scotland and has been working to protect, secure and improve Scottish GMVs since 2014, is a member of the cross-party group on music in the Scottish Parliament and will be curating a panel to discuss Scotland’s music venues as part of this event.

Taking place on the evening of Friday 11th August the panel entitled ‘Scotland’s Music Venues’ will examine why, despite Scotland’s worldwide reputation as a music nation, grassroots music venues are under extraordinary financial pressures with many facing closure. It will also ask the question: how can politicians and the music industry work together to keep these venues open and ensure that Scotland continues to produce world beating musicians and songwriters for decades to come?

Chaired by Michelle Thomson MSP, Convener, cross-party group on music, the panellists will include Scottish singer-songwriter Hamish Hawk, MVT COO Beverley Whitrick and major event professional Jim Frayling, who will represent a range of stakeholders examining potential solutions to these issues.

Entry to this event is £6 or £4 concessions and tickets can be purchased from here

Beverley Whitrick COO of MVT said, “This panel represents a fantastic opportunity to highlight the value of grassroots music venues to Scotland’s culture and communities. We encourage everyone who has an interest in live music to come and be part of the discussion.”