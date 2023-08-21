Exhibit 3Sixty celebrates crystal anniversary

Exhibit 3Sixty, the full-service award-winning exhibition contractor, celebrated its 15th anniversary on the 11th of August 2023, marking the significant milestone of a decade and a half of building an outstanding track record in the exhibitions industry.

The celebration of Exhibit 3Sixty’s crystal anniversary is a true testament to the volume of clients & organisers eager to work with them. Exhibit 3Sixty began as a stand design and build organisation and has since grown into a full-service exhibition contractor. Born out of the desire to enhance the industry’s overall customer experience and expectations, it now extends the same level of customer satisfaction to both exhibitors and organisers when providing turnkey exhibition services to their events.

During its founding years, Exhibit 3Sixty secured contracts to design and build space-only stands. Working hard to establish its position as a leading supplier to both organisers and exhibitors in the events industry, Exhibit 3Sixty has since grown in size, scalability and capacity. Flash forward 15 years to 2022/2023; in one year alone, Exhibit 3Sixty has delivered over 50,000 sqm of graphics, 21,000 sqm of shell scheme, and 500,000 sqm of carpet, offering its services across the UK and other parts of Europe.

Directors Alan Craner and Andy Pearce in the early years of Exhibit 3Sixty

Alan Craner, director of Exhibit 3Sixty, explained, “We are thrilled to have celebrated our 15-year anniversary! It’s a huge milestone for us that shows just how much Exhibit 3Sixty has grown over the years – from being a stand design and build company to becoming the official supplier for several large-scale shows and events.” He added, “ While the company has grown and evolved, our core values of honesty and transparency have never changed, which we believe is the key to Exhibit 3Sixty’s longevity.”

Andrew Pearce, director of Exhibit 3Sixty, concluded, “We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without the support from our customers and the hard work and dedication from our team, who always ensure the highest possible quality finish at events. We can’t wait to see what the future holds, and we look forward to another 15 years of Exhibit 3Sixty and beyond!”