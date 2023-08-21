Nestled in the heart of Sussex, surrounded by quaint villages and breath-taking countryside, yet just 11 miles from London Gatwick Airport, 36 miles from London and 20 miles from Brighton, the South of England Event Centre provides the ideal venue for any occasion.

With five dedicated indoor venues housing ten different versatile spaces, and outdoor sites available to hire across our 150-acre estate, we can provide the perfect sized event space tailored just for you.

Picture Credit: Heritage Live

Public, private and corporate events have all been held in our grounds. From parties to proms, training seminars, conferences and exhibitions, team building and activity days, to concerts, motor shows, outdoor track and equestrian competitions, and more, the sheer adaptability of the event centre and potential for growth gives you the ‘Space for Success’.

From intimate meetings to large-scale adaptable spaces, here’s a snapshot of our available spaces:

Norfolk Pavilion

Suitable for small to medium-sized exhibitions, with a total footage of 1,100m², this space comprises five spacious rooms set over two floors: • Kleinwort Room • Ardingly Room • Lower Queens Room • Upper Queens Room • Balcombe Room

Lindfield Suite

Most commonly used for smaller events and business meetings, the rooms provide the space for up to 30 guests: • Lower Meeting Room • Upper Meeting Room

Queen’s Jubilee Hall

Suitable for large scale events and exhibitions this 1,130m² space can be configured to sit 1,250 people theatre style or 650 people banqueting.

Abergavenny Building

The largest indoor venue on the site, the 3,300m² of sand covered floor space can be used for a plethora of large-scale events.

Stockman’s Building

Although the larger room in this facility of 420m² is under long term lease, the smaller attached room of 120m² with integral catering facilities remains available. Perfect for smaller gatherings or as an add on when hiring larger scale facilities here.

Grounds Hire

Ranging from 162m² to 1,728 m² we have all-weather outdoor options for your occasion. These include: • NFU Barn • Robins Building • Young Farmers’ Building

Ground Hire

Thinking of hosting a concert, want a large open space or even grounds for a marquee? We can help with that too. Our vibrant 150- acre estate means we can provide the vast area you need. What’s more, we have on-site car parking for up to 6,000 vehicles and dedicated bays for coaches.

All hireable spaces are subject to availability.

The South of England Event Centre is a wholly owned subsidiary of the South of England Agricultural Society. All the profits generated from our venue hire go directly towards supporting our charitable work to fund and support agricultural education and countryside learning.

We’re also proud to have a ‘zero’ to landfill policy with all our waste recycled or converted to energy.

Contact one of the team to see how we can help find the perfect space for your next event

W: southofenglandeventcentre.co.uk | T: 01444 892048 | E: eventcentre@seas.org.uk | S: @southengevents

