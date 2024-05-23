Evolution Dome lights up at the FNL XL Festival

Evolution Dome has completed its second deployment as part of a series of five for RUN SOCIAL’s debut FNL XL Festival Series. The event welcomed over five hundred attendees for an evening of lights, music and fitness at Olympic Park on 17 May 2024.

The festival was created in response to the growing demand for Friday Night Lights, a networking event that provides a healthy, fun, and alcohol-free platform for the community. Its pilot event drew in hundreds of runners for a 7.5 and 5K night run, and post-run social, at Battersea Park on 29 March 2024.

A spokesperson for RUN SOCIAL explained, “Going from a couple of us out for a run on London Bridge to hosting upwards of five hundred people at purpose-built temporary events has been a steep learning curve. To make this happen, it’s been important for us to pick partners not just on their operational offerings but also their willingness to be in the trenches with us; partners who are happy to give us time, answer our questions, and provide support.”

“We could immediately visualise our event and how we could build it out around the Evolution Dome. However, being able to collaborate and problem-solve together really helped us create a safe, comfortable and visually distinct space for our attendees.”

With the addition of the Evolution Dome, RUN SOCIAL has increased the capacity of the event by 350 attendees.

Ashley Austin, Evolution Dome director, said, “From changes in weather, to two-hour build and de-rig time slots, there are a lot of factors RUN SOCIAL has had to consider when planning the FNL XL Festival Series. Our inflatable dome is one of several steps the team has taken to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees. A great deal of care has gone into the event, and I look forward to seeing how it grows.”