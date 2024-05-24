Aloft Birmingham Eastside and Eastside Rooms celebrate marketing manager Tanita Gill’s global recognition

Aloft Birmingham Eastside and The Eastside Rooms are celebrating the announcement that their Marketing Manager, Tanita Gill, has been awarded the Marriott Global ELITE Property Marketing Leader of the Year.

This recognition is part of the Marriott ELITE Awards program, which celebrates excellence, leadership, inspiration, teamwork, and execution across the Marriott brand, underscoring Aloft Birmingham Eastside and The Eastside Rooms’ commitment to these values.

Tanita’s journey to this accolade began in February when she won the Marriott ELITE Property Marketing Leader of the Year 2023 for the EMEA region. This initial recognition was a testament to her dedication and innovative approach within a highly competitive market. Her subsequent success at the global level has exceeded all expectations, leaving her, in her own words, “truly speechless.”

Reflecting on her achievement, Tanita shared on LinkedIn: “This award reflects the passion, creativity, and hard work put into everything we do here. It also represents the amazing teamwork and support from the team around me – I couldn’t have done it without them. They continue to inspire me to reach new heights.”

Aloft Birmingham Eastside and The Eastside Rooms are immensely proud of Tanita’s accomplishments. Her success highlights her significant contributions to the marketing efforts of both properties, driving innovative strategies that enhance their profiles and ensure their continued growth and success. “We are incredibly proud of Tanita’s recognition on the global stage,” said Leanne Bladen, the venues’ director of sales and marketing. “Her award is a testament to her exceptional talent and the collaborative spirit of our team. We look forward to seeing her continue to drive excellence and innovation in our marketing initiatives.”