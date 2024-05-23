Convene | etc.venues

Convene is a global lifestyle hospitality company that designs and operates premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces. It is the largest single provider of dedicated meeting and event venues in the U.S. and UK. with a network of 37 locations across nine cities; Convene’s portfolio of brands includes UK-based etc.venues, Club 75, and the “by Convene” label for bespoke locations in partnership with other organizations. With a combined 44 years of experience, Convene brands bring hospitality and lifestyle into traditional commercial real estate assets, partnering with the industry’s top landlords to deliver increased building value while also creating premium experiences for tenants. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes and a “Best Workplace” by Inc. magazine, Fortune magazine, and Built In.

all photos courtesy of Jack Hobhouse

The Convene portfolio of brands, which includes etc.venues, is at the forefront of creating experience-driven solutions for the future of work, helping both landlords and companies rethink what the office is and the purpose it serves; whether it’s amenitising buildings to become more attractive workplace destinations, providing clients with impactful meeting and event experiences, or delivering inspiring flexible workspaces for teams to connect and collaborate.

The Convene portfolio of brands is designed to accommodate a wide range of meeting and event programming, serving as a partner, not just a place, for planners. With a hospitality focus across all brands, each venue offers a full-service experience inclusive of on-site catering, in-room A/V and technology, and dedicated planning resources. We provide our clients with a dedicated, single point of contact to ensure a seamless planning process from conception to execution.

Contact Details:

enquiresuk@convene.com

https://convene.com/locations/