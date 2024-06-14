Meetings Industry Association launches new visual identity to educate and inspire at The Meetings Show

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) is set to unveil its new identity at The Meetings Show next week.

Attendees visiting the mia pavilion (stand D51) on 19-20 June will be the first to experience the mia’s refreshed identity. This new branding is designed to celebrate collaboration, networking, and fostering positive relationships, reflecting the core values and objectives of the mia in supporting and bringing people together.

They will also have the opportunity to connect and network with a diverse mix of 17 mia members, who will be sharing how being mia accredited members can support event professionals through service excellence and the highest of standards. These include Arena Racing Company; Cedar Court Hotels; Clermont Hotel Group; Edgbaston Stadium; First Travel Solutions; Foxhills Club & Resort; Glaziers Hall; Hever Castle; James Hallam Insurance Brokers; LGH Hotel Management; Prestige Venues and Events; The Met Hotel Leeds; The Brewery on Chiswell Street; The Principal York; University of Kent; Valor Hospitality and Wotton House.

Meanwhile, the mia’s pavilion will host numerous educational sessions over the two days in its dedicated studio. Topics will include winning mindsets in sales, industry trends, women’s empowerment, agent relations, event insurance, and marketing. There will also be a special session detailing the journey to the mia’s new brand.

Day two of the show will see the mia host its annual Breakfast Briefing, starting at 8am in ExCeL London’s Platinum Suite. It will also be a first for the association as it launches its live member miaMeets.

Open to all mia members, attendees will be welcomed by Jack Marczewski, Portfolio Event Director of The Meetings Show, who will share updates on the 2024 edition and plans for future exhibitions. Attendees will also be the first to hear about the latest mia activities, which includes a preview of the headline results from its June insight survey due to be published at the end of the month.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “Our involvement with The Meetings Show is always welcomed by our members, with our highly sought after stand space in high demand once more. Speaking with our stand exhibitors and partners there are already a high number of valuable meetings scheduled to take place, so we’re all looking forward to what will be a highly engaging and productive couple of days.

“The mia pavilion always provides the perfect platform for us to meet, educate and inspire visitors, but this year is even more exciting as we debut our new and yet to be revealed brand identity.”

To find out more information and to register your attendance at the show, which takes place at ExCeL London 19-20 June, please visit: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/.

mia members, who would like to attend the annual Breakfast Briefing and then visit the show can register here: https://www.mia-uk.org/mia-member-breakfast