Full-service events agency emc3 expands its offering into the B2C market

emc3, best known for its large-scale B2B events for clients such as HP, LinkedIn, Google, Gong, and Rapid7, has expanded its offerings to work with B2C clients.

Launching this new vertical with an event for a new client, TikTok Shop, emc3 produced their Brand Protection Reception, which saw 250 legal professionals brought together for the reception which took place during the International Trademark Association’s 2024 event in Atlanta.

This strategic expansion into B2C events aligns with emc3’s vision to diversify its portfolio and meet the evolving needs of clients. By branching into the B2C sector, emc3 aims to leverage its extensive experience in creating memorable and impactful experiences to engage directly with consumers, enhancing brand loyalty and driving community engagement for its clients.

This move is further supported by the relocation of Daniel Curtis, emc3’s Chief Strategy Officer, to New York to spearhead this initiative and establish a strong presence in the heart of the city’s dynamic events market. Curtis’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in forging new partnerships and driving innovation in emc3’s B2C event offerings.

Daniel Curtis said: “This relocation is more than just a strategic move; it’s a testament to our dedication to evolving while staying true to our core values. Our year-on-year growth has been remarkable, underscoring the success of our approach. The event with TikTok Shop marks the beginning of a new chapter as we diversify our portfolio. We are particularly excited about our expansion into the B2C market, and our forthcoming event for Lamb Weston solidifies that this venture was the right move. We are eager to bring our expertise and creativity to this dynamic market and continue creating unforgettable experiences for consumers globally.”