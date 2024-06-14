AIM Group International publishes its first Sustainability Report

SustAIMability at the forefront, with a wide range of actions to promote the commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

AIM Group International, a global leader in conferences, events and communications, is proud to announce the publication of its first Sustainability Report for 2023. This report marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

The publication of this report has enabled AIM Group to conduct a comprehensive analysis, identifying the key stakeholder categories and the most relevant sustainability issues affecting the Group. This process has allowed the organisation to create sustainable and shared value with all its stakeholders, both internal and external, and to achieve excellence throughout its entire value chain.

“We recognise that the path to sustainability is an ongoing journey” outlines Patrizia Semprebene Buongiorno, Vice President of AIM Group International. “This report serves as a reference tool for our future goals: to continue to seek synergies and opportunities to improve sustainability throughout the supply chain, working closely with our clients, and involving them in this commitment.”

Key Achievement:

Obtained ISO 20121 Certification for Sustainable Event Management: Aligning with best business practice and gaining a reputational advantage while respecting the fundamental principles of sustainable development.

Implemented the 4Rs Principles (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover): Embedding these principles into AIM Group's daily activities and business relationships, shaping office practices, and guiding event management.

Integrated Sustainability into Corporate Strategy: Making sustainability a cornerstone in the Group's business decisions, investments, and partnerships.

Managed Events with Integrity and Transparency: Ensuring maximum involvement of all stakeholders and participants.

Future Goals:

Seek Synergies and Opportunities: Continue to improve sustainability throughout the supply chain by working closely with clients and involving them in this journey.

Maintain ISO 20121 Certification: Plan and conduct monitoring activities with a focus on continuous improvement in event management.

Raise Awareness: Educate event participants about environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

Annalisa Ponchia, Sustainability Manager at AIM Group, commented, “Our results align perfectly with our goals of obtaining the ISO 20121 Certification. We strive to adhere to best business practices, gain a reputational advantage, respect the principles of sustainable development, and continuously improve our event management processes. AIM Group is dedicated to promoting sustainability in all areas: economic, environmental, and social. The organisation firmly believes that achieving a sustainable and prosperous future for the events industry depends on a constant commitment to supporting the health of the planet.”