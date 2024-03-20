Eventurous launches new website showcasing the evolution of their offering

Corporate event management agency and team building experts, Eventurous, celebrate a record-breaking year in 2023, following the growth of their team, a brand refresh and four industry awards. Now the growing event agency starts 2024 with more excitement ahead, as they launch their brand-new website.

The new Eventurous website launched late February and it aims to provide corporate clients and hospitality partners with an authentic and quality platform that makes the event planning process as easy as possible. The brand has also undergone a refresh, with the aim of modernising, simplifying and humanising.

Owner Joanna Garland says:

“The Eventurous business has grown so much over recent years. Over the 30 years we’ve been in industry, we’ve been known as a leading Team Building provider, winning the award for Team Building Company of the Year in 2023. Despite this being our specialty and one we are proud of; we wanted a website that better represents where the business is today and all the remarkable work we are doing as a full-service event agency!”

Owner Joe Garland continues:

“We’ve invested so much into our in-house capabilities, including our skills, people and resources, from our own AV warehouse – full of the latest production equipment to our award winning, in-house creative department. We’ve delivered many projects for renowned brands like Easy Jet and Eon. From large scale production for conferences and awards for up to 800 people and over 60 corporate festivals a year for 300 – 1000 people. We believe that our new website now portrays where we are as an events agency with people, innovation, and creativity at the heart.”

The layout of the new website shows a customer first approach with vast improvements made to the user journey, making it easy to shop for the right event management solution. Whether that be top team building days, inspiring corporate events such as festivals and conferences or event services such as theming, venue-finding, and event production.

Marketing Manager and Rising Star of the Year 2024, Ellie Cashmore says:

“Our new look contains softer fonts, shapes and gradients, which represent fun and energy – two characteristics that reflect our brand personality, the experiences we deliver and our own internal culture.”

The award-winning marketing team at Eventurous pride themselves on their creative ability to produce high quality content, design, videography, photography and so on. Attention to detail and quality content is something that can be found on the new website, with informative and inspiring videos, gallery images and blogs. Furthermore, giving an authentic and transparent representation of the experiences they offer, their values and people.

Ignite your imagination by visiting www.eventurous.co.uk today!

