Event Tech Live Las Vegas Announces Media Partnerships to Elevate Event Tech Showcase

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas is proud to announce strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent media giants in the U.S. event industry. These partnerships signify a significant milestone for the event, underscoring its importance as a leading platform for showcasing the latest innovations in event technology.

Scheduled to take place on May 1st and 2nd at The Expo at World Market Centre in the heart of Downtown Vegas, ETL Las Vegas has garnered support from influential media outlets, including Bizbash, TSNN, Exhibit City News, Canadian Special Events Magazine, and Northstar Meetings Group.

By joining forces with these esteemed partners, Event Tech Live aims to amplify its reach and impact within the event industry, providing a platform for event professionals to discover cutting-edge technologies, exchange insights, and forge valuable connections.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnerships, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with some of the biggest names in event media to promote Event Tech Live Las Vegas. These partnerships highlight the significance of event technology and its transformative impact on the industry. As we prepare to showcase the latest innovations and trends, we are grateful for the support of our media partners in amplifying our message and reaching a wider audience of event professionals.”

Bizbash, TSNN, Exhibit City News, Canadian Special Events Magazine, and Northstar Meetings Group are renowned for their comprehensive coverage and insights into the event industry, making them ideal partners for Event Tech Live Las Vegas. Their involvement shows the event’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in event technology, while also recognising the vital role that media plays in shaping industry discourse and fostering collaboration.

With the support of its media partners, Event Tech Live Las Vegas is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience for attendees, featuring an extensive lineup of exhibitors, keynote speakers, and interactive sessions designed to inspire, educate, and empower event professionals.

For more information about Event Tech Live Las Vegas and to register for the event for FREE click here.