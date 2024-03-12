Diane Lyons of ACCENT New Orleans DMC honored with Entrepreneur Award from Smart Meetings

ACCENT New Orleans Inc., a DMC Network Company, proudly announces that president and founder Diane Lyons, CMP, DMCP,has been named a recipient of the esteemed 2024 Smart Women in Meetings Award by Smart Meetings.

This coveted recognition by Smart Meetings, a leading media company and respected authority in the meeting industry, underscores Diane’s ability to navigate challenges and serve as a source of inspiration within the event sector.

The global meetings landscape, predominantly comprised of women, often faces a lack of female representation in leadership roles. The Smart Women in Meetings Awards, spanning seven distinct categories, recognize 100 women leaders for shaping the events industry in new and exciting ways—and inspiring those around them. Diane was named to the Entrepreneur category.

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to receive the Entrepreneur Award from Smart Women in Meetings,” Lyons said. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team at ACCENT New Orleans, and I am privileged to share it with them. It inspires me to continue pushing boundaries in our industry.”

“We’re proud of Diane’s well-deserved Smart Women in Meetings Award,” said Jonni Adams, vice president at ACCENT New Orleans DMC. “Her dedication and innovative spirit inspire us, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements.”

Diane, alongside her esteemed fellow award recipients, will be honored onstage during the Smart Women in Meetings Awards gala at the Smart Woman Summit, set to take place at Caesars Palace Las Vegas in August 2024. View the full list of award winners here.