Voting is now open for the heavily anticipated and first ever stateside Launchpad Competition at Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas. A keen favourite amongst exhibitors and attendees alike at ETL London – we can’t wait to celebrate with the finalists and winner at our North American edition.

The competition is open exclusively to start-up companies and those launching brand-new tech. Giving event tech suppliers the opportunity to connect with industry buyers and investors.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Dahlia+ and Event Industry News who will have representatives on the expert judging panel.

The three companies who receive the most public votes will be announced on day one of ETL Vegas (April 26th) and invited to deliver a short presentation on Day 2 in front of a live audience. An expert panel of judges will rank the companies Gold, Silver and Bronze, with a significant prize for each category.

There are 8 companies competing for a prize this year. VOTE NOW to show your support and get behind your favourite new tech.REGISTER HERE to see the winners announced in-person at Event Tech Live.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas will take place on April 26th & 27th at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. https://eventtechlive.com/e-landing-page/las-vegas/