Sessionboard launches Speaker CRM Platform

Sessionboard’s new tool allows event marketing teams to manage their speakers across their entire portfolio of events

By
Adam Parry
-
0
213

Sessionboard has announced a major update to its quickly growing speaker and content management platform, calling it Speaker CRM.

Sessionboard’s new tool allows event marketing teams to automatically track, manage, search for, communicate with and activate their speakers across their entire portfolio of events (from an organization’s flagship conference, to field marketing events, to webinars, case studies or any other activation).

Sessionboard’s speaker CRM allows an organizer to centralize all of their speakers, champions and influencers in one place, while allowing the event marketing team to categorize and track a wealth of profile, demographic, expertise, reviews and comparative information.

“In the dynamic world of event marketing, your speaker network can be one of your most valuable assets. The ideal speaker or champion for any activation, can result in: more attendees, a more engaged audience and ultimately more leads. Yet, until today this valuable information is rarely centralized and definitely not actionable, because most teams don’t have a tool to help. Like CRM for sales, we believe Speaker CRM will be a critical component for every marketing team” said, Chris Carver, CEO of Sessionboard.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.